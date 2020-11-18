Hard Working Father Writing His Dream

The book is filled with vibrant illustrations and filled with children in various careers, showing them they can be anything they want to be.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Marcus Gamble is a busy guy. A Father of four, husband, with a full-time job. And a passion. A passion to pursue his creative side. He has produced videos, a feature film, written poetry and self-published books. His latest “Guess What I Can Be? “is one of his proudest accomplishments.

“There is a lot of negativity, especially around young African American, young males today,” he says.

“So, I wanted to change that narrative, I wanted to give not only young African American males a different outlook, but also wanted to give all children a different outlook.”

The result is his latest creation. The book is filled with vibrant illustrations by local artist Chris Dudley, and filled with children in various careers, showing them they can be anything they want to be.

“ If you have the desire to do something in life and you don’t have all of the resources that other people may have, it doesn’t mean that you stop doing that, there are other ways you can pursue your dreams and achieve your goals, if you just work hard enough. “ he says.

The book is available at Brick & Mortar in Downtown Grand Rapids and available though his website HERE.

