13 Reads: Lost town of Singapore featured in new novel

The Lowell author was fascinated by the history of one of Michigan's most famous ghost towns, so she based her most recent novel there.

LOWELL, Mich. — She fled communism twice, has lived all over the world, and now calls Lowell home.

Emma Palova is a journalist and author who set her fourth and newest novel in the lost town of Singapore.

The somewhat mysterious location used to stand on the banks of the Kalamazoo River, west of Saugatuck and near the shores of Lake Michigan. Singapore was a famous logging and shipbuilding village in the mid-1800s, but over-logging led shifting sands to bury the town.

Fittingly, Emma's novel is titled "Shifting Sands: The Lost Town."

"The reason I set the story inside the ghost town was just because it fascinated me," said Palova. "I wanted to know what it was when it wasn't a ghost town, in the 1830s to 1870s it was a thriving lumbering town."

Emma says this novel is a story of love and mystery that takes place in a historically accurate setting.

After dreaming of becoming an author for years, she now has four titles and is working on a fifth.

She has these words for other aspiring authors: "Dreams do come true. If you persist long enough you will eventually reach your goal."

Emma will be signing books during Christmas in Lowell Nov. 18-20. She has several other signings scheduled as well. Visit her website for more information about those signings and her other books.

