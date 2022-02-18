13 Reads: Tips to make reading a part of your daily routine

In order to make reading a habit, you have to do it daily. It doesn’t matter the amount of time, just pick up a book. That’s where you begin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you wanted to incorporate reading into your daily routine?

In order to make reading a habit, you have to do it daily. It doesn’t matter the amount of time, just pick up a book. That’s where you begin.

Simply reading one minute a day is better than not reading at all; eventually, you will create a habit out of it. Our habits govern our lives, literally. Research shows that around half of our daily actions are driven by repetition.

Incremental progress is key! Dedicated commitment is what, time and again, has proven to lead to change.

Here are some tips to make reading daily a habit:

Curate a reading list

Is there a novel you've always wanted to check off your list? Curating a list of books that are interesting or useful to you will encourage you to pick it up!

Not sure where to start? There are plenty of places you can look. One option is checking out goodreads.com.

Set a reading goal

Now that you have a reading list in mind, it's time to set some goals.

It's important to select a goal that is attainable for you. Some people can reasonably spend a half hour before bed catching up on their favorite book, while others can only devote 10 minutes to dedicated reading time.

Set your goal, and stick to it! Check up on yourself frequently to see if your goal needs to be reduced or even increased.

Think outside the box

Have a tablet or a Kindle? Using these devices makes reading even more accessible.

If you have a long commute to work, consider audiobooks!

Cut out distractions

Turn off the TV, cut the music and settle into a quiet space to read.

Free of distractions, you may be surprised how enveloped you become in your book.

Read with a friend

What's better than starting a project by yourself? Dragging someone along with you, of course!

So grab a friend or a partner and get to reading.

It will give you something to discuss and will also hold you accountable for your daily reading habit goals.

