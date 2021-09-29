More than 500 books donated to Children's Hospital

Small businesses and community members donated $4,500 towards the purchase of new books.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each and every patient at Helen DeVos Children's hospital got a new book today, thanks to the villages of Caledonia and Middleville.

Small businesses and community members donated 4,500 dollars towards the purchase of new books.

Desiree Stauffer and Kelly Bailey led the effort.

They worked with "Usborne Books and more" to collect the donations.

And today, they dropped off more than 500 of them at the hospital.

Both Stauffer and Bailey have children who were patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and the book donation was a way for them to give back.

RELATED VIDEO: 13 Reads: READ Muskegon returns to in-person events

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.