MUSKEGON, Mich — A reading competition among schools has won two groups of students $1,000 in books.

Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group put on the "Battle of the Books" reading competition back in December. Classrooms, Kindergarten through 6th grade, battled it out to win $1,000 in books and a free pizza party.

According to a press release from Subaru of Muskegon, Andrea Tejchma's 4th grade class at Ferry Elementary in Grand Haven took home first place for grades 4 -6. Sara Smith's kindergarten class at Reeths-Puffer Central Elementary won the top prize from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Sara Smith's Kindergarten class at Reeths-Puffer Central Elementary in Muskegon.

Forty classrooms in Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana counties registered for the competition with hopes that students would be encouraged to read more over winter break.

This is the third time that Subaru of Muskegon and My Auto Group has hosted the Battle of the Books reading competition.

"Even though we are in the business of selling cars, it is crucial that we share our success with the community by finding unique and fun ways of giving back," said General Manager Mike Kaffenberger. "We are excited to inspire kids to read. We know that being well-read goes hand in hand with future academic success."

