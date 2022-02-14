Ottawa County 'Young Adult Services' program helps adults with intellectual and physical disabilities

The books are spread around the county and are free to families. On the back of each one is a QR code that when scanned, goes directly to more resources.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A program in Ottawa County is helping people of all ages find success, support and literacy.

The 'Young Adult Services' program through the Ottawa Area ISD helps adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

They help process orders of book donations by labeling, sorting and packaging books to take to local community centers, doctor's offices and pregnancy centers.

The books are spread around the county and are free to families. And on the back of each one is a QR code that when scanned, goes directly to a website full of resources for their recipients.

"Through this, we are able to practice taking orders from local community agencies and partners. The students are able to take inventory on our books and then they process the order, put the book orders together and then we distribute them in the community," said Maggie DeYoung, a Special Education Teacher at Ottawa Area ISD.

"It's cool because it really comes kind of full circle," she said.

