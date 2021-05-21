"Pandemic preschoolers": Free book program hopes to prepare kids for kindergarten

School leaders say they hope this program will help with the transition to kindergarten in the fall.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Students of all ages have faced educational challenges during this pandemic, but what about the younger kids who are in preschool or haven't entered kindergarten yet?

Experts have some concerns that they may be behind, but for hundreds of kids in Ottawa County, a free book program is hoping to get them ready for success.

"What we realized last spring, was that many of our kids who would have gotten two years of preschool may not have because of the pandemic shutdown, so they're preschool experiences were cut short," said Dr. Tami Mannes, Director of Early Childhood Services for Ottawa Area ISD.

The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District wanted to make sure those young students have as much success as possible as they head into kindergarten next year. And they're focusing on that success - with books.

"Reading is an activity that at that age takes another adult and relationship," said Dr. Mannes. "And we know positive relationships matter and books can be a platform for developing positive relationships."

The district's preschool Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) has partnered with Kids Read Now to mail at least six books in either Spanish or English to every 4-year-old student this summer that they have enrolled. Dr. Mannes said that's just over 800 students.

"The books will be developmentally appropriate and are intended to be read with a parent, or neighbor, or even maybe a babysitter," Dr. Mannes said.

"It's really just about keeping books in the home so kids can continue to look at them and experience them throughout the summer," said Mannes.

Mannes said even for those who are not in this free book program, there are several ways to get your future kindergartener books and reading experience, like going to the library.

"Any exposure is better than no exposure," she said.

Mannes adds that even though students this young can't read on their own yet, it is more about the experience than the book itself.

"It's just a platform," she said. "It's the language that matters more than the words on the page."

You can find more information on this new program from the school district below:

