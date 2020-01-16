You have a chance to give a book to a child this month, and it won’t cost you a dime!

13 ON YOUR SIDE is launching a new literacy campaign called 13 Reads. As part of the campaign we are working with ABC on a project called “The Magic of Storytelling,” which encourages family literacy.

If you take a photo of yourself with your favorite book and post it to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #13Reads and #MagicofStorytelling, Disney will donate one book to the non-profit First Book.

The books will be distributed locally to schools in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland school districts.

So, grab a book, take a photo and get posting. You might just help a kid fall in love with reading.

Just remember to use the hashtags!

