KDL encouraging kids to practice their skills by reading to dogs

WALKER, Michigan — As children waited in the hallway at Kent District Library's Walker branch, they looked through the glass in wonder at three furry friends waiting for them.
West Michigan Therapy Dogs, Inc. brought those dogs into the library to read with the kids on Monday as part of an event called "Ruff Readers." It's part of KDL's Summer Wonder program.
"We really want to keep kids engaged throughout the summer and keep them learning, and this is one awesome way that they can come and read to dogs," said Walker branch manager Craig Buno.
"I think it takes a lot of the pressure off the kids. You know, there's no judgment from the dog. It's a fun way to just practice their reading skills and cuddle up with a dog. And for kids that don't have a dog of their own, it's a great way for them to get a little taste of that dog life that some of those kids are always after."
The Ruff Readers will be visiting a number of KDL branches over the coming days. The event is geared toward kids ages 5 to 10. Anyone interested should arrive 15 minutes early to sign in.
Here is a schedule for Ruff Readers for the rest of June:
- Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaines Township Branch
- Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield Twp. Branch
- Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Branch
- Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lowell Branch
- Thursday, June 15, 3 to 4 p.m. at Comstock Park Branch
- Thursday, June 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ada Branch
- Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Walker Branch
- Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Byron Township Branch
- Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rockford Branch
- Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Grandville Branch
- Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaines Township Branch
- Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alto Branch
- Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield Twp. Branch
- Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Branch
- Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lowell Branch
- Thursday, June 22, 3 to 4 p.m. at Comstock Park Branch
- Thursday, June 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ada Branch
- Monday, June 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Walker Branch
- Monday, June 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Byron Township Branch
- Monday, June 26. 6:30 to 7:30 at Rockford Branch
- Monday, June 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Grandville Branch
- Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaines Township Branch
- Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alto Branch
- Wednesday, June 28, 3 to 4 p.m. at Cascade Branch
- Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield Twp. Branch
- Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Branch
- Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lowell Branch
- Thursday, June 29, 3 to 4 p.m. at Comstock Park Branch
- Thursday, June 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ada Branch
