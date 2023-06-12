KDL encouraging kids to practice their skills by reading to dogs

The Ruff Readers are coming to libraries all across Kent County.

WALKER, Michigan — As children waited in the hallway at Kent District Library's Walker branch, they looked through the glass in wonder at three furry friends waiting for them.

West Michigan Therapy Dogs, Inc. brought those dogs into the library to read with the kids on Monday as part of an event called "Ruff Readers." It's part of KDL's Summer Wonder program.

"We really want to keep kids engaged throughout the summer and keep them learning, and this is one awesome way that they can come and read to dogs," said Walker branch manager Craig Buno.

"I think it takes a lot of the pressure off the kids. You know, there's no judgment from the dog. It's a fun way to just practice their reading skills and cuddle up with a dog. And for kids that don't have a dog of their own, it's a great way for them to get a little taste of that dog life that some of those kids are always after."

The Ruff Readers will be visiting a number of KDL branches over the coming days. The event is geared toward kids ages 5 to 10. Anyone interested should arrive 15 minutes early to sign in.

Here is a schedule for Ruff Readers for the rest of June:

Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaines Township Branch

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield Twp. Branch

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Branch

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lowell Branch

Thursday, June 15, 3 to 4 p.m. at Comstock Park Branch

Thursday, June 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ada Branch

Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Walker Branch

Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Byron Township Branch

Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rockford Branch

Monday, June 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Grandville Branch

Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaines Township Branch

Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alto Branch

Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield Twp. Branch

Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Branch

Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lowell Branch

Thursday, June 22, 3 to 4 p.m. at Comstock Park Branch

Thursday, June 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ada Branch

Monday, June 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Walker Branch

Monday, June 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Byron Township Branch

Monday, June 26. 6:30 to 7:30 at Rockford Branch

Monday, June 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Grandville Branch

Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gaines Township Branch

Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alto Branch

Wednesday, June 28, 3 to 4 p.m. at Cascade Branch

Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield Twp. Branch

Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Branch

Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lowell Branch

Thursday, June 29, 3 to 4 p.m. at Comstock Park Branch

Thursday, June 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ada Branch

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.