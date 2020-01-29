GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is launching a new literacy initiative called 13 Reads. We're doing what we can to help kids enjoy reading at every grade level.

Schuler Books joined us in the studio Wednesday to give us some great recommendations from picture books to young adults. They also offered up ways to keep your kids engaged.

You can help kids get their very own book by taking a picture of yourself reading and posting it on Twitter or Instagram. Use the hashtag 13Reads and MagicofStoryTelling and Disney will donate a new book to a nonprofit called First Book that gives books to kids who need them.

