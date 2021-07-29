Storytime GR adds additional 'Storytime in the Park' dates through end of August

The events take place in MLK Park and Lincoln Park from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

There are more opportunities for families to get out and experience Storytime in the Park this summer, Storytime GR announced Thursday.

Storytime GR has added more dates to their summer schedule. The events take place in MLK Park and Lincoln Park from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Families can enjoy a story as well as free books for kids to take home and other activities.

The complete schedule is listed below:

Tuesday, August 3, Lincoln Park

Tuesday, August 10, MLK Park

Tuesday, August 17, Lincoln Park

Tuesday, August 24, MLK Park

Storytime GR Book Pantries are also available at eight Grand Rapids locations:

Hispanic Center of West Michigan

Garfield Park

GRPL Seymour Branch

GRPL Madison Square Branch

MDHHS

KROC Center

Other Way Ministries

Little Lights Childhood Center

For more information about Storytimes in the Park, visit www.storytimegr.org.

