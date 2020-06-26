13 Reads: Storytime Grand Rapids hands out free books to community

Storytime Grand Rapids is working to create a more equitable educational landscape in the community by providing new, high-quality books to children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A community-wide reading project handed out free books Friday.

Story Time Grand Rapids set up camp at at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and at Garfield Park on Friday morning and spent the afternoon distributing books.

Some of the books that were handed out were purchased by 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the 13 Reads initiative.

Storytime Grand Rapids is working to create a more equitable educational landscape in the community by providing new, high-quality books to children ages birth-17 free of charge. All of this is especially important during the upcoming summer months to keep kids reading.

Often during the summer, reading skills are often lost to "summer slide," that drop-off of skills that so often happens when kids are away from the classroom.

SGR is made possible through community partners provided books and in collaboration with the city of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Public Library, Grand Valley State University, ReadGR and the Literacy Center of West Michigan.

You can check out Storytime GR’s Facebook page for events and book pantry locations at www.facebook.org/storytimegr.

