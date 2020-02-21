ROCKFORD, Mich. — A West Michigan elementary school has a creative approach to get students to read.

Valley View Elementary in Rockford has a new vending machine, but instead of snacks, it dispenses books.

Students at Valley View can earn gold coins for good behavior and spend their earning to get a new book.

The parent teacher organization came up with the money to buy the machine.

The book vending machine is available to all students kindergarten through fifth grade.

