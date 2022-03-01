New community reading program launched in Kent Co. in National Reading Month

Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative is relaunching its community readers initiative, with help from some special guests.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — March first kicks off National Reading month — a chance for everyone to get excited about reading again.

In Kent County, Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative is relaunching its community readers initiative.

It was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

As part of the program, community leaders are invited into the classroom to read to the children.

Organizers say it's important for young students to hear from and interact with adult readers.

"The whole idea is bring them in, let our children see them, from all different sectors, professions and walks of life come and read to our children," said Dr. Nkechy Ezeh, founder and CEO of the ELNC. "It really helps support what we are working for because we need our community to support and help us raise these children."

The first guest reader this month will be 13 On Your Side Sports Director Jamal Spencer. He read Yumi Heo's "One Afternoon" to Miss Tricia's preschool class at the Early Learning Center in Southwest Grand Rapids.

Other guest readers this month include Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss and long time Grand Rapids journalist John Gonzalez.

