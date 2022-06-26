White Lake Community Library unveils new book bike

The White Lake Community Library is bringing the joy and fun of reading to residents with a library on three wheels.

The library unveiled its brand new 'book bike' earlier this month. If you're in the area, you might see the bike at concerts, parks, parades and more.

Funding for the bike was provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan.

The grant-funded project was an idea born out of the pandemic.

"We didn't get it in time for that, but that was part of the reasoning is that we need to make sure we have ways to be out safely for people to have access to resources," Virginia Demumbrum, the library's director, said. "But we also have a 60-square-mile district that we serve and so to be able to, we can't expect everyone to come here, and so it's a way to reach them where they are."

There is no set route for the book bike. The library will post on social media to let folks know where they can find it.

