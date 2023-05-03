Superstar robot born in Grand Rapids inks new children's book deal

Wimee the Robot has his own books and television show aimed at promoting early literacy, and a new release from Wimee is coming soon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wimee the Robot is a pretty busy guy these days. He visits libraries, book stores, and festivals all while manning his own storefront in downtown Grand Rapids. But Wimee remains energetic, and he's going to need that energy now that he has a book release coming up.

The Grand Rapids-based Zonderkidz recently announced a new three-book series featuring Wimee. The first book is called Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors, and it will be sold in bookstores and online starting on July 18.

"Kids are going to learn a lot about early literacy skills, like rhyming, beginning sounds, creativity and storytelling," said Stephanie Kammeraad, who authored the book along with her husband Kevin Kammeraad.

"We want kids to realize that they can be storytellers. It can be really simple, but all kids have ideas, and so as they interact with Wimee, they're going to notice his playfulness, and that's going to bring out that playful excitement in them for reading and writing and all those literacy skills."

The book also comes with a note to educators and parents about all the different ways they can use Wimee to interact with children. Once the book is released in July, Wimee will go on a book tour.

Stephanie describes Wimee as a "fun, loveable robot who loves to learn, explore, play and create." He has his own television show which was created as a collaboration with the Kent District Library during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Wimee has been featured on PBS stations across the country.

"Our goal is to empower kids to produce and to create through books, through technology, through songs, and through the virtual show, instead of simply consuming," Wimee said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.