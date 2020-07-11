Write Michigan: Get your short story published

KDL wants you to send in your best short story for their annual contest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent District Library, Hancock School Public Library and Schuler Books are teaming up to present the 9th Annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest.

Writers of all ages are invited to send in their best short story. There are different categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 and younger). Winning stories will get published and the writers will receive cash prizes.

Last year the contest drew over 1,000 writers from Michigan. With homeschooling and students spending so much time inside, this might be the perfect opportunity to engage their imagination and work on their literacy.

“This annual program allows writers of all ages and experiences to enter the short-story arena while giving a great support to school leaders and their curricula," says KDL Community Liaison Jim Davis.

Rules:

3,000-word maximum length

$10 entry fee for ages 18+

Free for kids 17 and under

Current Michigan residents only

All entries must be submitted online

Submissions due Monday, Nov. 30 at noon

Volunteers Needed to Review Stories

If you are not interested in writing, you can also participate by being a volunteer reviewer. Every story that's submitted gets read and reviewed at least twice by volunteers.

These volunteers help find the ten best short stories that will then be judged by a panel of judges and voted on by the public.

All reviews are done online. The reviewers follow a rubric while evaluating the stories, and rate them on a scale of one to 10. Each reviewer will be asked to read between 10 to 20 stories.

If you love to read, this might be the perfect opportunity for you! For more information on volunteering for the contest, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.