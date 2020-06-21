13 ON YOUR SIDE wins 5 Emmy awards

Congratulations to all the winners!

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 42nd Emmy Awards were held virtually Saturday evening.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was honored to take home five Emmys for our work, after being nominated for 14 awards.

This year's event was held as a digital live stream because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the Michigan Emmy Awards, click here.

This year's winners included:

Children/Youth/Teens News Feature – Navene Cleans Headstones – Brent Ashcroft, Evan Linnert Health/Science News Feature – ALS Trio – Noah Fromson, Mike Powers Human Interest News Single Story – Miracle Malachi – Brent Ashcroft, Evan Linnert Military News Feature – 50 Years of Forced Silence – Brent Ashcroft, Evan Linnert Writer News – Noah Fromson

For a full list of the nominees, click here.

