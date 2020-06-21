x
community

13 ON YOUR SIDE wins 5 Emmy awards

Congratulations to all the winners!
Credit: WZZM

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 42nd Emmy Awards were held virtually Saturday evening. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE was honored to take home five Emmys for our work, after being nominated for 14 awards. 

This year's event was held as a digital live stream because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the Michigan Emmy Awards, click here.

This year's winners included:

  1. Children/Youth/Teens News FeatureNavene Cleans Headstones – Brent Ashcroft, Evan Linnert
  2. Health/Science News Feature  ALS Trio – Noah Fromson, Mike Powers
  3. Human Interest News Single StoryMiracle Malachi – Brent Ashcroft, Evan Linnert
  4. Military News Feature50 Years of Forced Silence – Brent Ashcroft, Evan Linnert
  5. Writer News – Noah Fromson

For a full list of the nominees, click here.

