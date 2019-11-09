This year is the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed 2,977 people and injured more than 6,000.

Across West Michigan, there are tributes and events being held to commemorate the anniversary. Take a look at some of the memorials that are taking place on Wednesday:

West Michigan Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute

Mike Ford, the chair of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation and son of President Ford, will be at the annual Sept. 11 Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute. This event has been held every year since Sept. 11, 2002 from sunrise to sunset. The Boys Scouts of America along with members of the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments, the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, SpartanNash, Girls Scouts of Michigan, and many members of the community will be honoring those who died in the terror attack.

When: Sunrise to sunset

Where: Gerald R. Ford Museum, 303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave, Grand Rapids

Blood donation to honor 9/11 heroes

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is encouraging Michigan residents to donate blood to honor the heroes of 9/11. There are hosting several blood drives across the state:

GRAND RAPIDS: 1036 Fuller NE

KALAMAZOO AREA: 524 E. Milham Ave., Portage

SAGINAW: 1771 Tittabawassee Road

TRAVERSE CITY: 2575 Aero Park Drive

GRANDVILLE: 3140 Wilson SW

ST. JOSEPH: 2710 Cleveland Ave.

BAY CITY: 1017 N. Johnson St.

MIDLAND: 825 E. Main St.

Knapp Charter Academy Fund Racer Walk

The Knapp Charter Academy is hosting their 11th annual Fund Racer Walk to pay tribute to medical personnel and first responders. Members of the Grand Rapids Police Department and local EMS personnel. Donations are accepted, with 11% of the money going to the American Red Cross and the rest to classroom supplies.

When: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Where: Catholic Central Athletic Track and Field Area, 2770 Knapp St. Grand Rapids

9/11 Community Day of Remembrance Ceremony for Kalamazoo Area

This one hour service will commemorate the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2011. The featured speaker will be Dr. L. Marshall Washington, the president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Valley Family Church, 2500 Vincent Avenue, Portage

