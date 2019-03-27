GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Girl Scouts in Grand Haven spent Tuesday evening packing up 750 boxes of cookies to be sent overseas to members of the military stationed in South Korea.

The Girl Scouts partnered with American Legion Post 28 to help get the cookies abroad.

"You go down to the store, you buy Girl Scout cookies, and you eat them at will," said Commander John Bilski from the American Legion. "But you send these overseas to our troops overseas who can't come home over Easter, who weren't home for Christmas. This is a little bit of home."

People can buy cookies through the Hometown Heroes program and have the boxes donated to their local troop.

Nicole Goldberg, the junior activity chairman for the troop said the girls get to see the reward of sending the cookies overseas.

"It's a really good way for the girls to see, not only are they doing cookie orders and they're learning about business management skills for Girl Scouts, but they're also learning about where the cookies go if they're donating them," she said.

The cookies will be shipped in a few weeks, where on the other side of the world, a former girl scout will pick up the delivery at the Air Force base. She works security there and will distribute the treats to all the service men and women.

