GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Juneteenth was born on June, 19, 1865 -- the day that salves in Galveston, Texas learned President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in American, two years prior.

Since then, every June 19, communities across the country hold celebrations. Juneteenth will be recognized as an official state holiday by a proclamation from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- making the day 'Juneteenth Celebration Day' in Michigan.

Here in Grand Rapids, the community is hosting the 2019 Dickinson Park Dundunba -- an African drum and dance celebration from 1 until 7 p.m. Dickinson Park is located at 1635 Willard St SE.

The annual, free, all-ages celebration includes an ancestral alter, performances from Kuungana African Drum and Dance Troop from Flint, Mich. There will also be singing, youth theater performances, poetry and an African-American Police Honoring Ceremony for the late Officer Percy Brown Sr. and Officer Michael Harris.

