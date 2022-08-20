Allegan Out Loud, an all-inclusive pride event kicks off Aug. 20

While the rural Allegan community was the organizers' initial target audience, they say people from all over West Michigan plan to attend.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — In the best effort to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, Allegan Out Loud kicks off August 20 with an all-inclusive pride event: a drag queen story time!

It starts at 3 and is set to end at 4 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza in downtown Allegan. Vendors, food trucks, live music, games and more will be there too to keep the party going.

A drag show hosted by Beauty Beyond Drag Productions starts at 7 p.m.

Organizers say since announcing plans for the event, there's been an overwhelmingly positive response. And while the rural Allegan community was their initial target audience, they say people from all over West Michigan plan to attend.

“After so many things have been going on in the world, we just decided to do something and show people that there is a voice here for them. And we can be that voice. And we want to bring happiness to Allegan and bring something different," Landria Johnson, an event organizer, said.

“For any LGBTQIA people out there will remember their first pride event as that moment when they realize that you are not alone. There are other people like you, there's an entire community out there waiting to receive you with open arms," Eddie Quinones-Walker, with Allegan Speak Up, said.

This is the city of Allegan's first-ever pride and organizers hope it becomes an annual tradition.

