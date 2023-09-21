Muskegon County animal rescue asking for help caring for nearly 700 cats and kittens

'Heaven Can Wait' says education is important for new cat owners to help overpopulation in shelters.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — West Michigan shelters are seeing higher numbers than ever before.

Animal Rescue, 'Heaven Can Wait' alone is caring for nearly 700 cats and kittens currently.

”There's just a terrible problem with overpopulation because people don't spay and neuter,” said Merchandiser Lisa Koeller. “You look at these guys, they're innocent. Pets are becoming throwaway. And it's not their fault.”

The non-profit organization is dedicated to rescuing, re-homing and providing spay and neuter options for cats and kittens.

“We're 100% volunteer based…. So every dollar does provide care for homeless pet," said President Diane Valk.

Each donation they receive has contributed to saving thousands of cats and kittens each year.

“Last year, we had 2400 adoptions and additional 300 Cats went to our barn program," said Valk.

And this number is expected to be even greater, with an overpopulation issue that’s affecting the entire nation, due to owners not being educated about the proper care for these animals.

They say the only way they can keep their doors open is with help from the community.

“Our hours are limited because of not having enough volunteers. We'd like to be open more because more we're open to more revenue, which then supports getting these little guys spayed, neutered, fed,” said Koeller. "We look for any time that you can, even if it's an hour here, hour there, you don't have to work full shifts.”

And if you can’t volunteer donations are a big help for the rescue.

"Donations are important. Yeah, that keeps us really going.” said Valk. “We have to rely all on fundraising. This is the only way we stay.”

“It is a huge community effort. And it just, it's fills my heart to know that I'm doing something to help others,” said Koeller.

They say there is a lot of opportunity for those with different skill sets to help with like; sorting things, doing displays, or running the cash register.

