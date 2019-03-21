GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Artists Creating Together (ACT) announced Thursday it is starting the fundraising for a new studio and opening another.

The group is launching what its calling the IMPACT Advancement Campaign, which is aimed to grow ACT's programs, support a move into a bigger studio, and fund a new mobile art studio.

The mobile art studio is called "The Creative Cube," and it is designed for families with young children.

For over 30 years, ACT has empowered people to learn, grow and celebrate through the arts. It provides programs to more than 6,000 people a year in local schools, hospitals and the community.

If you'd like to help, the organization has a way to donate on it's website.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.