Free Festival celebrating Asian-Pacific culture in Grand Rapids

The festival is returning to Grand Rapids tomorrow, with some new events and activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a fun event this weekend, the seventh annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival will be kicking off on Friday downtown.

Volunteers and event organizers were busy today setting up in Calder Plaza for the big weekend event.

Festival Director Mai Thao says she's especially excited for a new event coming to the festival this year.

"I do want everyone to come Friday night, we have a KPOP Dance Competition. And then there'll be a DJ later that night, " said Thao.

She says this festival is an opportunity to experience many Asian cultures, food and music. And the best of all, it's free!

"There's something for everyone. We have lots of kids activities throughout the weekend as well. And the festival is free. You don't have to pay you can just come and watch entertainment," said Thao.

Thao says that she feels the festival is important to host in the West Michigan community, "This is a place for them to come out and celebrate their culture. And they only get to do it once a year, you know, so it's something we should celebrate and should share it with the Grand Rapids community. And I feel like the Grand Rapids community where this is, is the right place there. Everyone's really welcoming."

The event runs on Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.