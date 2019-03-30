CONKLIN, Mich. — A benefit featuring a live and silent auction will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to raise money for a West Michigan man who has touched the lives of many.

Dan VanBelzen, a pastor and volunteer firefighter, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. This comes less than two years after the tragic death of his 26-year-old son Josh, a military veteran. Josh died in a motorcycle accident in August of 2017.

The VanBelzen family has received an outpouring of love and support from their community in the time since. Dan's daughter, Amanda Spedoske, said she has heard from people she doesn't even know offering their support.

"My dad knows everybody, which I didn't realize he knew so many people until this benefit auction started," Spedoske said Friday at Harvest Bible Baptist Church in Conklin, where her father serves as a pastor.

"There are hard moments. That's for sure, and I am sure there will be in the future, there's always going to be hard moments," Spedoske said.

"But, you rely on your family, you rely on your friends, you rely on your community and when you need support you ask for it, and thank goodness we have received so much support."

The benefit will go from 5:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m. at Sparta Baptist Church located at 38 State St. There will be raffles, baked goods and food served by the Chester Township Fire Department.

The live auction will begin at 6 p.m. and features hundreds of items including a hockey gift set, a cross bow, a Vera Bradley duffel and wallet and more. Visit the Facebook event page to view photos up for auction.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

