How to commemorate Black History Month 2022 in West Michigan

Here's a rundown of the Black History Month events happening in West Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — Feb. 1 marks the start of Black History Month — a time where the contributions and achievements of Black Americans are celebrated.

Due to the pandemic, many celebrations and events will be held virtually, but there are several things being held in person.

Here's our list:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 marks the start of Black History Month in the U.S.

Black History Month originally started as National Negro History Week back in 1926. It was founded by Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland. It fell on the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and educational lectures.

As the decades went on, mayors of cities across the country issued yearly proclamations recognizing Negro History Week. By the late 1960s, in part due to the Civil Rights Movement, Negro History Week evolved in Black History Month on several college campuses.

In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford officially expanded Negro History Week into Black History Month, stating the United States needed to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history."

Since then, every American president has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme. The theme for the 2022 Black History Month celebration is “Black Health and Wellness.”

Black History Month is celebrated each year as a way to recognize the contributions and achievements of Black Americans, as well as present opportunities for people to learn about the effects of racism and how to challenge negative stereotypes that plague the Black community to this day.

BIPOC Businesses in West Michigan

Software engineer Jessa Challa created the virtual business guide, an interactive map that highlights minority-owned businesses in Grand Rapids by location and category.

From restaurants, retail stores to coffee shops, there are plenty of locations in Grand Rapids and beyond you can visit to support Black-owned enterprises.

You can submit a form here for your business to get added to her virtual guide.

Museums and Art Installations

The museum offers material honoring the lives, history and culture of local African Americans. In celebration of Black History Month, two book signings will be held:

Roohee Marshall Book Signing

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

2 p.m.

Rohee Marshall will be signing her book "A Generation Found: Precious Pearls of Wisdom". It documents interviews with elderly community members.

Skot Welch Book Signing

Saturday, Feb. 12

2 p.m.

Skot Welch will sign his book "Plantation Jesus". The book addresses racism and prejudice within the church using personal stories and practical resources.

Jan. 29 through April 30, 2022

Work from two of the most influential American photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems will be on display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Their exhibition gives a glimpse into their approaches to capturing their communities that have largely been unseen.

Colleges and Universities

Events are free and open to the public.

Black History Celebration: Changing the Narrative of Black Men in Higher Education

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Held virtually

A panel discussion on the experiences of Black Men in Higher Education with a particular focus on representation, support, and retention.

Black History Celebration: Talk Back Tuesday: The Invisibility of Black Women

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Held in Center for Women and Gender Equity, 1201 KC

A presentation that discusses disparities in missing Black women. Collaboration with Center for Women and Gender Equity.

Black History Month Celebration: Conversations of Color

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Held virtually

Critical Race Theory, What is it?

The Implications of Eliminating it vs The Benefits of Keeping It.

Black History Month Celebration: Don't Box Me In

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

7:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Held virtually

This presentation will explore how multi-racial and bi-racial individuals are often marginalized, isolated, alienated and made to choose one race instead of inherently placing value on both or all of their rich races in many spaces.

Black History Month Celebration: Department of Music, Theatre and Dance Presents 12 pieces from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59 recital

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

7:30 p.m.

Held virtually via www.gvsu.edu/mtd/livestream

Visit the department's website for additional programs at www.gvsu.edu/mtd.

Midterm Matters: Fostering the emotional stamina to stay engaged

LaTosha Brown, a 2019 fellow with The Institute of Politics at Harvard University, is an award-winning organizer, philanthropic consultant, political strategist, and jazz singer with over twenty years of experience working in the non-profit and philanthropy sectors on a wide variety of issues related to political empowerment, social justice, economic development, leadership development, wealth creation and civil rights. Brown is the co-founder of Black Voters Matter. This power-building southern-based civic engagement organization was instrumental in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate race and the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

The virtual event begins at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP here.

The Spirit of Soul Food Race, Faith, and Food Justice

Soul food's past and a new vision of its future

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Soul food has played a critical role in preserving Black history, community, and culinary genius. It is also a response to—and marker of—centuries of food injustice. Given the harm that our food production system inflicts upon Black people, what should soul food look like today?

Christopher Carter's answer to that question merges a history of Black American foodways with a Christian ethical response to food injustice. Carter reveals how racism and colonialism have long steered the development of US food policy. The very food we grow, distribute, and eat disproportionately harms Black people specifically and people of color among the global poor in general. Carter reflects on how people of color can eat in a way that reflects their cultural identities while remaining true to the principles of compassion, love, justice, and solidarity with the marginalized.

Both a timely mediation and a call to action, The Spirit of Soul Food places today's Black foodways at the crossroads of food justice and Christian practice.

Join the virtual event here.

Libraries

You can join the library online from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 for programs for kids and adults that celebrate the Black Community.

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Debra Perry and Majestic Praise

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event | GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

Join us for a virtual performance featuring local musicians on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

It’s Not All Downhill From Here: Change at Any Age

An Evening with Terry McMillan

Virtual Event | Zoom

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Registration required.

Join GRPL for a special virtual conversation with #1 New York Times bestselling author Terry McMillan.

Black History Month Storytimes

Premiering Saturdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022, 10:00 am

Virtual Event | GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Hey, Marco!

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Kathy Lamar

Premiering Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event | GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

Join us for a virtual performance featuring musicians on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

An Evening with Author Nikki Grimes

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Virtual Event | Zoom

Registration required.

Join us for a virtual author visit with award-winning author Nikki Grimes, who will talk about her book Glory in the Margins, followed by a Q&A session.

Taste of Soul Sunday

Premiering Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Virtual Event | GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

We’re taking our popular Taste of Soul Sunday event online! Enjoy a series of free virtual events highlighting members of our community.

The History of Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA)

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Virtual Event | GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Asamu Johnson

Premiering Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event | GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

Join us for a virtual performance featuring musicians on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

Black History Month – Gospel Kick-Off Event!

Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of Black History Month with a kick-off event at Hackley Library! We’ll embrace an evening of music from Chiquette “Chi Chi” Woods and Jeremy Jake Harris, with samplings of Black History trivia throughout the night. **Limited seating is available – PLEASE REGISTER if you’d like to enjoy this event in-person. You can also register to enjoy this event virtually via Zoom.

Register on the online events calendar at hackleylibrary.org, call 231-722-8000, or visit Hackley Library. Free.

BHM Trivia Contest

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

How well do you know Black History?? Register your team for an in-person contest at Hackley Library! Teams will be asked questions relevant to Black History, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

**Limited participation is available – PLEASE REGISTER your team for this in-person event. If you’d like to be a viewer of the contest, you can register to enjoy the contest virtually via Zoom. Register on the online events calendar at hackleylibrary.org, call 231-722-8000, or visit Hackley Library. Free.

Open Mic Poetry Night

Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Delight in an evening of compelling inspiration and sweet poetry during HPL’s Open Mic Poetry Night. Step up to the mic for this fun and casual in-person event to share your favorite poetry, poems you have written, or examples from your favorite Black History/Black Experience/African American poetry.

**Limited participation is available – PLEASE REGISTER to share your poem(s) for this in-person event. If you’d like to enjoy Poetry Night as a viewer, you can register to enjoy this virtually via Zoom.

Register on the online events calendar at hackleylibrary.org, call 231-722-8000, or visit Hackley Library. Free.

Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Look through your recipes, find your best soul food dessert, and compete in Hackley Library’s Sweet Soul Food Dessert contest! Bring enough for the judges and participants to taste.

**Limited participation is available - PLEASE REGISTER to compete with your dish during this in-person event. If you’d like to enjoy this contest as a viewer, you can register to enjoy this virtually via Zoom.

Register on the online events calendar at hackleylibrary.org, call 231-722-8000, or visit Hackley Library. Free.

Upcycled Poetry for Teens

Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12-3 p.m.

Always wanted to write a poem but didn’t know where to start… You know your voice is there but you haven’t found the words… We’ve got the place.

Drop in to Hackley Library’s Young Adult room and create a poem/art/masterpiece! Using an existing text, you can eliminate words to create what you’ve always wanted.

We’ll provide the “words,” you provide the imagination! Free.

Black Hair Care Clinic

Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Learn the secrets to beautiful black hair from expert Nietra Hood! During this in-person Black Hair Care Clinic, Nietra will share helpful tips and guidance on caring for your own hair, as well as for a young person’s hair.

**Limited seating is available - PLEASE REGISTER to enjoy this in-person event.

You can also register to enjoy this event virtually via Zoom.

Register on the online events calendar at hackleylibrary.org, call 231-722-8000, or visit Hackley Library. Free.

BHM Scavenger Hunt

Ongoing through February

Go on an adventure inside Hackley Public Library!

Using fun clues and helpful tidbits, you’ll find and discover details about several African American authors in HPL”s collection. Every person who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

This Scavenger Hunt will be ongoing through February inside HPL. Free.

Quilt Squares Take and Make

Available beginning February 1

Learn a little about the rich history of textile making in Africa and how those roots manifested in African American quilting traditions in a display in the Youth Services Department.

Take a no-sew quilt square kit home and create your own work of art, but wait, bring it back to the library to become a part of our unity quilt.

Take and make kits will be available beginning February 1. We will be adding to our unity quilt throughout the month of February (final squares needed by February 25) and will have a drawing on February 28 for 3 quilt square prizes!

Tours

Those looking for ways to learn about Black history while keeping active can take a variety of walking and running tours around Grand Rapids.

The Black History Tour of Downtown lets participants embark on a self-guided walking tour accompanied by informational podcasts. Learn about the city's history in the civil rights movement with 11 stops.

The African American History on the Grand is a walking tour that discusses issues significant to the local African American population, both in our history and today. These tours will be held Feb. 2, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, beginning at the JW Marriott Hotel lobby. Tickets are $20 per person.

The Black History Walking Tour is a free guided walk that takes participants through important African American touchstones in Grand Rapids. The tour begins at Rosa Parks Circle and will be held Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 23.

If you're looking for something to get your heart rate up, the Grand Rapids Running Tour will teach participating runners about African American history in the city, beginning in 1826.

Do you have an event you'd like us to add to our list? Send us an email to webteam@13onyourside.com with the details.

