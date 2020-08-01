GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations as communities throughout the state are facing a potential crisis.

Michigan’s blood supply is currently at less than a half-day’s supply. According to a release, Versiti typically has from three to five days of blood donations available for the nearly 70 partner hospitals it supplies.

All blood types are needed, especially O-negative and O-positive types. O-negative donors are universal blood donors, meaning their red blood cells can be transfused to all patients, said Versiti Blood Center of Michigan Area Vice President Dawn Kaiser.

“With high schools and colleges on break, families enjoying the holidays and flu spreading throughout Michigan in December, donations were low. Now, we’re in dire need of blood donations,” Kaiser said. “People battling cancer, surgery patients and victims of trauma need blood every day – in fact, every 2 seconds, someone needs blood. We’re encouraging neighbors throughout the state to answer the call and help save lives now with the generous, selfless and life-saving blood donations.”

Hours have been extended this week at many Versiti donor centers in Michigan to give residents more options to donate blood:

Grand Rapids: 1036 Fuller Ave. NE

Wednesday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Grandville: 3140 Wilson St.SW

Wednesday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kalamazoo/Portage: 524 E. Milham Ave.

Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saginaw: 1771 Tittabawassee Rd.

Wednesday: 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Traverse City: 2575 Aero Park Dr.

Wednesday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday: Noon-7 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-noon

Bay City: 1017 N. Johnson St.

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Midland: 825 E. Main St.

Wednesday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Joseph: 2710 Cleveland Ave.

Wednesday: Noon-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to give. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit Versiti online.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.