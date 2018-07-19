GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- It hides in plain sight and many people may not even think twice about.

We have shared stories of victims and tips on how to spot human trafficking and now the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is sharing a new campaign aimed to prevent human trafficking.

When we talk about human trafficking, people mostly think about exploited children. However the Federal Homeland Security Department stresses that not only is this happening in communities across the country, but it also doesn't discriminate based on gender, age, race or socioeconomic backgrounds. It's about preying on a person's vulnerability.

There are two things you can look out for if you suspect someone may be a victim.

"When you're at the grocery store you might have to show your identification and when you're at the airport you definitely have to show your identification, if someone has that identification, are they giving it someone else? That's the kind of question where, why would you give someone literally a sense of yourself for someone to hold on to?" Executive Director of Homeland Security Advisory Council and Campaigns Mick McKeown said.

"Another indicator, if you see them in a conversation or are having a conversation with them and they don't feel like they can answer questions or looking to someone else to speak for them, that's another red flag indicator that we want to point out."

There is a National Human Trafficking hotline, 1-888-373-7888, and another number to leave a tip with the Blue Campaign, 1-866-347-2423. If you see someone in immediate danger, call 911.

