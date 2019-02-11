GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 40 Boy Scouts gained new automotive and electrical skills at Grand Rapids Community College's Leslie M. Tassell M-TEC Saturday morning.

The Boy Scouts needed to learn the skills in order to earn merit badges as they work toward the rank of Eagle Scout.

GRCC students from those fields did the teaching, along with some college instructors.

Aaron West, a 14-year-old Boy Scout from Troop 169 out of Paw Paw, said they learned all about the cars, how to rotate tires and how to fix cars.

"We also learned it's more expensive to take cars into the repair shop, and you can do the work yourself at home for less," he said.

West said the morning was a lot more exciting than he was expecting, because of the hands-on nature of the session.

"I thought it was going to be sitting in a classroom and learning all these diagrams and how gas is made and all that. But we got out here, and we saw all the cars that were lifted up. And we got to walk underneath them and see how they are made," he said.

