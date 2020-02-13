BYRON CENTER, Mich. — It was a morning of celebration at Faith Hospice in Byron Center Thursday.

The patients that live at the inpatient care facility Trillium Woods, located at 8214 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW, were surprised with special a Valentine's Day treats, including hand-delivered chocolates.

Volunteers filled the facility with kindness and brought nearly 300 boxes of chocolates to lift spirits. Many of the patients at Trillium Woods are receiving end-of-life care.

This is the fourth year that volunteers have taken to Faith Hospice to celebrate Valentine's Day with the patients there. Volunteers also deliver treats to patients in their homes or other nursing facilities that Faith Hospice oversees.

