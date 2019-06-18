GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department are launching a new movie event to three local parks this summer.

“Parks are the vital gathering places in our community and these movies will become the catalyst for neighbors meeting each other again or for the first time,” says Stephanie Adams, executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks.

Community partners have come together to provide yard games, music and entertainment for all ages.

Kicking off the series this Saturday, June 22 at Clemente Park, located at 546 Rumsey SW is a showing of "The Grinch."

Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs and grab some popcorn from Celebration Cinema and water -- while supplies last. The entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. each Saturday and the movie starts at dusk. Events will be canceled in the case of rain or severe weather. No alcohol allowed at these events.

Movie Schedule

"The Grinch"

Saturday, June 22 at Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey SW

"How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World"

Saturday, July 20 at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Ave SE

"Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle"

Saturday, August 24 at Eastern Park, 758 Eastern Ave NE

For more information about the Movies in the Neighborhood Park, visit friendsofgrparks.org/moviesintheparks.

