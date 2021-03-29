Celebration Cinema reopens pop-up drive-ins just in time for Spring Break

The perfect timing for the opening of Godzilla vs. Kong and spring break for many families across the region.

Celebration Cinema announce on Monday that their pop-up drive-in theatres will reopen at their Grand Rapids North and Lansing locations this week.

“Initially, we viewed pop-up drive-ins as a temporary measure, to enjoy until indoor movie-going became possible,” says Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema. “We extended them until the snow fell in 2020 because they were so popular, and are now reopening them as the evenings get warmer and springtime movies are in greater abundance. They provide a different and fun option for movie-goers, with the benefit of open air and extra distancing."

The Celebration Cinema team has experience with drive-in theatres from their first season of operating pop-ups and longstanding operation of the Getty drive-in, in Muskegon.

“Drive-in movies were enormously popular last year. This spring and summer we finally get to see a lot of new movies releases from Hollywood,” says Loeks. “There’s nothing like a giant monster movie at the drive-in!”

Celebration Cinema’s pop-up drive-ins are comprised of large shipping containers elevated and stacked on top of each other to form giant screens.

Tickets can be purchased on site, or at the Celebration Cinema website for the proximate theatre.

Pop-up drive-ins will utilize alternate spaces in a Celebration Cinema parking lot, enabling cars to spread out and people to get out of their car to set up ‘camp’. Guests can also choose to watch the movie from inside their car.

Sound will be available through a FM radio signal.

Movie treats and restrooms will be available inside the theatre building! Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the theatre.

Online tickets can be scanned from your phone at the entry gate.

“2020 brought us an awareness that doing things differently can be fun,” says Loeks. “Many of us discovered that there is something exciting and memorable about outdoor experiences, and drive ins have always been downright magical. Godzilla vs. Kong is just the movie for those of us sticking around home for spring break.”

