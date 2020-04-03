GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman who was known for telling her and her family's cancer story in the community has died, according to her obituary.

Cheryl Hutchings died from triple negative breast cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 26. She was 51 years old. Her death follows her husband's, Greg Hutchings, who also died from cancer.

They leave behind their six children they had together: Jansen, Makenzie, A.M, Garret, Zella, and Brady.

Cheryl Hutchings was a "warrior" and was passionate about telling her family's cancer story. After her husband's death in 2017, she entered Art Prize to share her story and to inspire others that there is hope and the possibility for healing.

Her submission was titled, "#FoundInFiniteLove".

In the description of the artwork she said:

"The art of living . . . every human being has a story to tell about their life. Some have an audience. Others struggle to find an audience remaining silent. In the busyness of living life, moments and experiences ask us to stop for a moment, to notice what is going on around us, and remember that we are all connected through love. Love endures. Love lifts. Love sustains. Love inspires. #foundinfinitelove encourages ArtPrizers to share details of their life's stories on social media that can provide healing and connection for others who are looking for an audience, connection, hope, a way to be sustained. Through my "sh*% storm turned tsunami" in life, I have learned that when I allow myself to be vulnerable, reach out, and share my journey, people stop, they see me, and they catch me when I needed catching. I know I am seen, heard, and I matter, especially important when life becomes hard. This is an essential component of living life."

A celebration of life will be held for Cheryl Hutchings in Rockford at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Pederson Funeral Home.

To learn more about the celebration of life, visit her obituary. A GoFundMe page has also been organized to support her children.

