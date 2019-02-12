GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nurse practitioner hosted a coat drive Sunday afternoon at Griff's Ice House in Grand Rapids.

Heather Bur partnered with an organization called One Warm Coat to collect donations. Those who donated a coat were able to skate for free.

"You think about all the kids that are out there cold in the winter, and it's terrible. Everybody deserves to have a warm coat for winter," said Bur.

The event was geared toward collecting coats for children, but Bur accepted donations of all sizes.

Bur said she recently moved back to Michigan from California and she hosted the coat drive as a way to get involved in the community. She said she plans to host a coat drive in upcoming years.

All of the coats will go to In the Image Clothing Center, which offers free clothing and household items to those in need. Any monetary donations will be given to One Warm Coat.

Bur also raffled off tickets to see the Grand Rapids Griffins play.

