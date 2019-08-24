GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community groups gathered in Grand Rapids Saturday morning to hold the first Stop the Violence Walk.

LINC UP, a community development organization that provides services to Kent County, partnered with a local resident group called L.E.T.S, which stands for learning, educating, teaching and success.

The walk is an effort to promote unity in the community.

From 8:30 until 11 a.m., dozens of people walked from LINC UP to the Baxter Community Center, and back to LINC UP.

During the walk, they chanted, "Stop the violence, keep the peace."

There were also people holding signs in support, passing out water and cheering on walkers along the route.

