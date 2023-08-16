Construction continues despite fire set-back at Muskegon Boys & Girls Club

Officials say they have received several tips on the possible suspects and continue to investigate.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a fire broke out in the under-construction Boys & Girls Club earlier this week, board members are working to pick up the pieces and get the facility’s doors open as soon as possible.

Officials say they have received several tips on the possible suspects and continue to investigate, but for now, they are looking at up to $5 million in damages.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to the Muskegon County prosecutor, who is also president of the board for the Boys and Girls Club, he says he hopes for a speedy resolution.

"Unfortunately, this incident has delayed our ability as an organization to open this up to the kids and to the community," said DJ Hilson.

But this inconvenience isn't going to stop the team from reaching their goals.

“You know, certainly if the person's attempt was to try and stop Boys and Girls Club from serving the youth of this community, that is not going to happen," said Hilson. “We'll be working with our contractors and our insurance company to make sure that any damage is taken care of. In that construction will proceed.”

Hilson says he knows the community will only rise from the unfortunate situation.

"I know that our community will rally around this and will be very supportive, even if, you know, it delays our ability to serve our kids and the timeframe that we wanted to.”

When the time finally comes, he says he can’t wait to have the clubhouse available to the community.

"I can't wait to show off this new prized possession to Muskegon County, they have been waiting for it. They deserve it. And we're excited to showcase it," said Hilson.

The investigation is ongoing, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will share updates when those are available.

