Ottawa County Farmer asking for public's help finding missing cow

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Losing a pet is never a good feeling and for an Ottawa county farmer, this loss is making a big impact on his life.

“I just want to get her home," said local farmer, Clyde Smith.

A search is underway after Smith's cow got loose not too long after getting her.

"We received her yesterday morning from Rothbury at 10 o’clock in the morning then she took off thereafter," said Smith.

He thinks the sneaky cow got through the fence and ran to a nearby blueberry farm near Lincoln Street in Grand Haven.

Smith says, "there’s tracks in the lot next door, and we just can’t find her she must be held up in the woods."

And his biggest wish is to bring the cow back to the farm safely.

"We can try to get her back without her getting hit by a car on my road, so just a safe recovery for her," said Smith.

Smith says he usually bonds with his new cows by talking to them, so it’s been tough to not have those moments with his newest addition to his farm.

If you see the cow call 13 ON YOUR SIDE at 616-559-1300 so we can get the animal reunited with her family.

