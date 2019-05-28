GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - D.A. Blodgett-St. John's has started a multi-million dollar fundraising campaign to help better serve children and families in need of foster care, residential needs and more.

The agency will use the campaign, Together for Kids, to raise $10 million to consolidate its campuses into one expanded property at Knapp Street. DABSJ secured land on Dean Lake Road to accommodate the expansion.

D.A. Blodgett will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to share more about what the Together for Kids campaign will entail.

The agency plans to build a new multi-use facility in order to double the number of clients they see and integrate more programs for seamless and quality care of children and families.

The consolidation is expected to save $2 million in operating costs over 20 years, according to the DABSJ website.

For years, D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s has been one of the Grand Rapids community’s strongest advocates for struggling children and families. DABSJ served over 9,000 children and families last year through mentoring, counseling, foster care, adoption and residential care.

