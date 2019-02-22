MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dancers and people in the community took to the dance floor in Muskegon Thursday.

The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce hosted its eleventh annual Dancing With The Local Stars night with theme of Winter Wonderland.

This year's earnings are expected to top the $1,000,000 mark.

The money raised will go to many organizations and community projects including food pantries and after school programs.

For more on who the group helps click here.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.