Books dealing with Black experience are flying off shelves.

Across the country, book stores and libraries are seeing a surge in the demand for books about race. The high interest is a result of protests across the nation and conversations about systemic racism and judicial inequality.

Jessica Anne Bratt considers it a promising sign for America.

"It's important that people have an understanding and knowledge of what has happened and what is happening in order to have good conversations," says Bratt, the youth services manager for the Grand Rapids Public Library. "For example, Drew Brees recently went into a conversation where he was sorely lacking in his historical knowledge and context. And, that really showed in everyone's reaction to what he presented. So, I'm encouraged by the fact that people are taking it seriously and wanting to be educated and figure out where they are in their own journey of learning and understanding."

Some of the most popular books flying off the shelves appear to be non-fiction dealing specifically with anti-racism and how to be a good ally. Bratt says there is a long wait list for many digital titles at GRPL. She also encourages readers, when choosing books, to diversify their selections.

"I'm hoping that through this they also read about the humanity of black lives. Too often, because of the trauma that is consumed, you have all of these books that will portray the struggle, whether historically, or what's going on right now. And, I'm also trying to make sure they are presented with the fact of our humanity," says Bratt" "So, while yes, there is this this understood history that needs to be consumed and how figuring out how that has worked into your own narrative of understanding human history, we are still people."

Bratt has served on the National Book Jury Committee for the Coretta Scott King Book Awards and traveled nationwide to train librarians and educators on an anti-bias education series called, "Talking About Race in Storytimes."

She cautions readers to remember that African Americans are not a monolith and to avoid books that reinforce old stereotypes.

"There are many different views and experiences that shape who we are. Some are shared and some common and some not very common. So, I try to make sure that when I am highlighting books, whether it's from a comedians point of view or it's a fiction that takes place in the rural South, people are seeing it's not all about Black pain," she says.

As a librarian, Bratt offers simple steps for selecting books. She says first set a goal on the number of books to read. Secondly, she recommends always picking books that offer some historical context into the Black experience. She says authors like James Baldwin and Octavia Butler.

"You have specific books that will highlight, historically, the plight of Black people as a whole and what they've struggled with. And, so, whether you do non-fiction or fiction, I'd always put some historical context in your frame of mind and pick that way," she says. "The next step a modern discourse or a modern take because there's a lot of segments of the Black community that that gets overlooked."

Bratt says whether a person is reading about the experiences of Black women or members of the LGBTQIA community, reading books that offer a modern understanding can help layer a reader's knowledge.

"And then to me the cherry on the top, is you just want to enjoy Black life," she says. "So that means getting a glimpse into whatever that story is. And, there are so many beautiful authors. There is "The Turner House, by Angela Flournoy. Toni Morrison is a great out there that just depicts Black people in all of their fun, all of their beautiful life choices, the mistakes they make and just show you who they are as people."

Bratt says the Grand Rapids community has been offering a lot of input as well as "scouring book lists." Many people have requested that GRPL offer some type of race relations discourse.

"So, we're going to come out with a series aimed at empowering parents to talk about race with kids," she says. "Our role, as a part of a community, is figuring out how to safely have these discourses, especially in a time where people may feel disconnected and socially isolated from having discussion with the community."

She says the library is trying to figure out how to have a type of town hall or virtual experience for people of all ages.

"We're trying to figure out what that would look like whether it is watching a video and then having a partner that that does the equity work and facilitate conversations," she says.

Bratt believes the power of books is as evident now as it has ever been. She hopes the growing interest in African American books will inspire future writers, as well.

"I would say to that budding author, write that book. There's still not enough representation of who we are and all of the many walks-of-life we inhabit," says Bratt. "I was a part of a conversation in an audience of Black librarians and we were asked if we had met ourselves yet in a book. "I was like, you know, they might have bits and pieces of me, but I still haven't met a character that I could closely relate to. So you can write that book so one day I might be reading and say 'this is me. This is this is finally my story.'"

Check out a list of books Jessica Anne Bratt has read and highly recommends, including her GoodReads page.