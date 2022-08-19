Children with disabilities experience waterskiing thanks to Kentwood Parks and Rec.

The department's adaptive clinic helped children with cognitive and physical disabilities have an experience they probably would never have gotten otherwise.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Many children with disabilities got a chance to experience something that'll leave a memory to last a lifetime: Waterskiing! And it's all thanks to the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department.

And the best part, their loved ones were able to participate as well.

The department hosted an adaptive waterskiing clinic August 19 for children with cognitive and physical disabilities to enjoy an activity they might not have had the chance to do otherwise.

To make the activity more accessible for the children's needs, KPRD used specialized equipment and trained staff.

While this happens to be KPRD's last adaptive clinic for the summer, their kayaking clinic is set to begin September.

