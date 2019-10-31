LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering with Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger to combat hunger by asking hunters to donate deer.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger then donates the meat to charities, food banks, pantries and food banks.

Last year they received enough deer to provide 500,000 pounds of ground venison to make over 200,000 meals. And this year, the organization is hoping to surpass last year's success.

"This is great, but we know we can do better," said Dean Hall, the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger executive officer.

They will be hosting a deer drive at Jay's Sporting Goods in Clare - whom they are also partnering with - on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hunters who donate a legally taken deer will also have a chance to win a $500 gift card to Jay's Sporting Goods.

Deer donated at this event will be processed at Carson Village Market. If you can't make it, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is hosting a separate drawing available to hunters who donate deer to any of the processers throughout the state.

They will also have the chance to enter their name in a drawing to win prizes. Among them is a wild boar hunt.

Hunters also have the option to make a monetary donation when they're buying hunting licenses.

