KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While many are sheltering in their homes to stay safe, domestic violence agencies are reminding the community that for some individuals home can be one of the most dangerous places to be.

In 2018, Michigan State Police reported over 48,000 victims of domestic violence—970 of which were in Kent County. Tara Aday, Co-chair of Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT), said the coronavirus pandemic will do nothing to lower those statistics.

"When folks are self-isolating it is creating even more vulnerabilities and risk to experience increased domestic violence," she explained. "Domestic violence doesn’t go away. It doesn’t get a pause button or a 'let’s revisit in a few weeks.' It is constant, and it touches so many lives and so many communities. And a pandemic doesn’t put the stop button on that."

While many businesses and groups have been forced to close their doors amid the pandemic, domestic violence agencies have stayed open, providing 24-hour crisis services. Shelters at Safe Haven Ministries and the YWCA of West Central Michigan are open and fully functional.

"The service is just something that has to exist because the need is going to continue to exist," said Aday, who also works as the director of prevention and education at Safe Haven Ministries.

Law enforcement is continuing to respond to domestic violence reports as usual, and Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker said his office is working to deliver justice in the midst of the pandemic.

"We have been operating all week reviewing warrant requests, and the vast majority of them have been domestic cases...This crisis has not had an impact on DV cases. We are seeing the same, if not more, of DV cases coming through the system over the last week. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute domestic violent offenders through this crisis. In that aspect nothing has changed in how we operate," Becker told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in a statement.

Agencies are calling on community members to be vigilant and check in on their neighbors and loved ones.

"If there’s an opportunity to check in with neighbors, maybe that’s over phone or social media and just ask them, 'what would you want me to do if I heard screams?' For some victims and survivors, calling police may actually intensify violence after the police leave, because abuse is all about power and control." Aday said.

While Aday warns about police presence sometimes escalating aggression in domestic violence situations, she encourages people to call the police if they think someone is in immediate danger.

Community members can also help support the emergency shelters by donating items like deodorant, hand sanitizer and toilet paper. To learn more about donations and outreach, click here.

