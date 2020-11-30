Donations to the Salvation Army on Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $51K

Donations that are given to a physical or virtual red kettle, gifted online, by phone, or mail will be equaled dollar for dollar.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — All donations on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to The Salvation Army of Kent County will be matched up to $51,000.

Contributions of any amount that are given to a physical or virtual red kettle, gifted online, by phone, or mail will be matched dollar for dollar. The Salvation Army is continuing its mission to Rescue Christmas and every donation provides help and hope to those who need it most.

“Giving Tuesday is an amazing opportunity to encourage people to give back to their community,” said Major Glen Caddy, Divisional Commander. “We are tremendously grateful for the donor, who has offered to double the donations on Giving Tuesday. I believe that their generosity will inspire others to join in supporting The Salvation Army as we come alongside of neighbors who need help. Your donation being doubled will go a long way to help us Rescue Christmas for those most vulnerable this year.”

Donations to The Salvation Army on Giving Tuesday can be made to the following below:

Visit one of the nearly 40 physical red kettles stationed at establishments throughout Kent County. Every kettle comes equipped with Kettle Pay, allowing donors to make a contactless donation via Google Pay or Apple Pay. Cash and coins are always accepted;

Visit a virtual red kettle at http://salarmy.us/kentkettle;

Online at SAKentCounty.org or salarmy.us/KentGT;

Call (616) 459-3433 or 1-800-SAL-ARMY;

Mail financial gifts directly to The Salvation Army, 1215 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army’s ability to raise vital funds is at risk this season. With more people facing hardships this year, and many coming to The Salvation Army for the first time in their lives, the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever.

Donations on Giving Tuesday will go toward The Salvation Army of Kent County’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal of $1.3 million. Money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign is used to fund programs provided at Christmas and throughout the year, including those that:

Provide emergency food assistance to over 5,000 households;

Assist upwards of 1,500 households facing utility shutoffs;

Help more than 1,000 individuals break the cycle of substance abuse and addiction;

Support disaster victims and first responders every time disaster strikes;

Provide programs that positively impact children through seniors at the Kroc Center and Fulton Heights Corps.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.