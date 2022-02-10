GR Downtown Development Authority approves new 16-story residential tower

The new residential tower will sit on top of the existing parking structure at Studio Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) approved the development of a 16-story residential tower that will be located on top of an existing parking structure in downtown Grand Rapids.

The approval of the $52 million project happened during a DDA board meeting on Wednesday. The DDA board also approved funding of up to $600,000 over a period of no longer than 10 years.

The funding from the DDA is allocated to the construction of the elevator needed for the tower and a fire suppression system to meet building code requirements.

The tower will be located on top of the existing parking structure at Studio Park.

The new residential tower will include a pool, terrace, fitness and community room on the base floor above the parking garage. The next 11 floors will consist of 165 new residential apartments. The top four floors of the tower will have 24 residential condominiums.

The project is part of Studio Park's second phase of development.

Construction of the project is expected to begin by summer 2022.

