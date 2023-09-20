Poetry, art, and a clothing swap | Fall fun events coming to Wealthy Street

If you need some fun fall plans, this local coffee shop has got you covered.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you need some fun fall plans, Scorpion Hearts Club has you covered.

Located on Wealthy Street, the coffee shop will be hosting several events for the community over the next few weeks.

Owner Lori Slager-Wenzel says these events are a big part of her mission to being a positive part of the community.

"We focus on community and bringing people together. It's one of our passions and part of why we're here," she said.

First is an art market this Saturday. Twenty five local artists will fill the space and sell their goods. You can sip on your favorite latte while supporting local artists from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slager-Wenzel says most of these events wouldn't happen without help from the community.

"Most of our events that we have coming up have been planned and contributed to by community members who are oftentimes volunteering, because they love to offer whatever their ideas are to the community."

Next Tuesday, their most popular event returns. Sounds of coffee beans grinding will be replaced by snaps in the air, when the shop holds their poetry night. They invite all poets to come out and read their work as well as those who just like to listen. That will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Something new will be added to the schedule this year — a clothing swap! That's on Oct. 28 and donations begin the week prior. The event is an eco-friendly way to shop for your new fall wardrobe, the owner just asks that only "gently-used" items are donated.

Slager-Wenzel says she is grateful to give back to the community the shop has been a part of for 16 years.

"It just makes it feel like it's all worth it. Like we're creating a space that adds to peoples' lives and brings joy to other people. So, that's the whole reason that I'm open to all these events, and hopefully more people come up with cool ideas that we can host here."

For those with an idea for a new event, she encourages you to reach out here.

