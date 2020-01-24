GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frigid water and funds for a good cause, that's what you get with the Polar Plunge.

The annual event is just over a week away and it's the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham was live Friday at Everdry Waterproofing, where the owner Rob VanSuilichem, will take on the cold challenge on Feb. 1, 2020.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the plunge will take place at 1 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark in Grand Rapids.

Courtesy of Everydry Waterproofing / Polar Plunge

VanSuilichem and his team, the Everdry Plungers, have been raising money and doing the Polar Plunge for 10 years now. The company doesn't just raise money through the plunge though -- they host auctions and a bowling fundraiser to help SOMI as well.

The bowling fundraiser and silent auction is happening on Jan. 26 at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming. There will be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and more. That's happening from noon until 3 p.m. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. More information about Everdry Waterproofing's fundraising event, visit the Everdry Plungers event page.

All of the money raised from the Polar Plunge goes toward Special Olympics Michigan and their year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

Participants need to raise a minimum of $75 to jump into any of the 30 Polar Plunge events in Michigan. If you are interested in registering, you can get more information here.

A list of the Polar Plunges in Michigan can be seen here.

