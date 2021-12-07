First responders deliver free toys to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Police and fire departments in Kent County teamed up with a non-profit to bring holiday cheer to children at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders in Kent County packed their cruisers full of toys to deliver holiday cheer to children at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Tuesday.

It's part of the Toy Express, an event organized by the First Responders Children's Foundation in partnership with area law enforcement and fire departments.

Despite supply chain issues, first responders are moving full steam ahead with the program to bring some happiness to those in need.

"First responders and their families have endured significant hardships this year, and the social and emotional impact it's had on them is immeasurable," Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation said.

"Keeping that top of mind has strengthened our commitment to delivering toys and joy this Christmas."

Organizers say the need is great this year.

If you'd like to make a donation to the virtual Toy Express to provide a toy for families that have lost a first responder this year, you can text TOY to 24365 or visit this website.

Due to current protocols to slow the spread of COVID, hospital staff received the toys and plan to distribute the gifts to patients.

We, along with many other regional first responders and Silent Observer, took part in the Toy Express to deliver toys to... Posted by Grand Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

RELATED VIDEO: 'The doctors say she's unbelievable': 15-year-old injured in US-131 crash recovering at Helen DeVos

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.