Food insecurity growing in West Michigan

More of our neighbors are in need of help

As we head into the holiday season many more people in West Michigan are facing food insecurity. In 2019 Feeding America West Michigan says one in eight families were concerned about where their next meal would come from. In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers are now one in six.

This summer 13 On Your Side's Food for Families fundraising effort highlighted the growing need in West Michigan. Feeding America West Michigan says food distribution is up 22% compared to this same time last year. Officials say many of those asking for help have never experienced food insecurity before.

If you would like to help, Feeding America is collecting financial donations. Because of the organization's connections throughout the community, they are able to buy more food with less money. For example, a $10 donation can buy 40 meals.

You can contribute by clicking the fundraising button on the Feeding America West Michigan website.

